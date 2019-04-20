While a proposed bill to change the legal standard for law enforcement's use of deadly force recently cleared a key committee vote in the California Legislature, the Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriffs' Association has thrown its support behind an alternative bill that is scheduled for its first public hearing on Tuesday.
The proposed bills are Assembly Bill 392, which is supported by the American Civil Liberties Union and police reform advocates, and Senate Bill 230, which is supported by the California Peace Officers’ Association and other law enforcement unions, including the county DSA.
While both police unions and police reform advocates agree that California's current use-of-force law, which dates back to 1872, needs updating, the two camps have different takes on how to best reduce the number of people shot by law enforcement officers.
AB 392 would narrow the circumstances in which an officer can legally use lethal force by changing the standard from “reasonable” force to “necessary” force, while also requiring officers utilize de-escalation techniques and nonlethal alternatives, if available.
At the Hancock College Basic Law Enforcement Academy, located in Lompoc, aspiring police officers and sheriff’s deputies go through an intensive 21-week training program that fulfills all of the California Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) requirements. The majority of the academy’s students go on to work for agencies across the Central Coast.
SB 230 would codify the “reasonable” standard developed by the U.S. Supreme Court in the Graham v. Connor decision that states force is justified when another officer would have reasonably used force in the same circumstance. While the bill also asks departments to develop guidelines requiring officers use de-escalation when possible, it does not make those guidelines the legal standard for determining justifiable use of deadly force.
Advocates for AB 392 have pointed to the Sacramento district attorney’s decision earlier this year not to charge the officers who killed Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man shot in his grandmother’s backyard, as one example of the need for more legally enforceable restrictions on when law enforcement officers can use deadly force.
The proposed law is being fiercely opposed by law enforcement groups, including the Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriffs' Association, which argues it would negatively impact public safety, hold officers to an impossible standard and restrict officers' ability to defend themselves.
Local response
Neil Gowing, president of the county Deputy Sheriffs' Association, said his organization backs SB 230 because it's viewed as a "promising, sensible approach."
"We're adamantly opposed to AB 392," he said.
The association's membership totals more than 440, and is made up of district attorney investigators and members of the sheriff's department.
AB 392's provision that officers use force only when no other reasonable alternative exists holds officers trying to make split-second decisions in rapidly evolving circumstances to an "impossible standard," Gowing said.
"That's not a fair standard to put on someone," Gowing said."We're all human — any deputy can make a mistake. It would be detrimental to the community."
Gowing said he believes AB 392 would result in deputies hesitating to respond to calls for service that could potentially result in a violent situation.
"As a union leader, I would tell our members, why even go [out to a potentially violent incident] if you're going to put yourself at risk of being prosecuted?"
Gowing said his organization believed providing guidelines and resources for law enforcement professionals to undergo additional training is the right approach.
"We're all for de-escalation training, which we already do," he said. "There's a lot of stuff we're already implementing on our own. None of my members want to have a violent encounter with anyone. We support less use of force but we also have to do our jobs without being handcuffed by rules that are impractical."
State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, whose district encompasses all of Santa Barbara County and most of Ventura County, said she was waiting to see what forms the two proposed bills will ultimately take, but that it is important to her that any bill take into account the desires of community activists while also ensuring law enforcement officers are protected.
Jackson noted the 172 Californians who were killed by police in 2017, and said unarmed people of color have been shown to be killed at disproportionately high rates.
"We need something to keep our public safe while protecting law enforcement officers from grave danger," she said.
Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham, who serves the 35th District, said there is a need for more standardized statewide training and policies on use of force.
“I think some investment or resources directed at training law enforcement officers on the proper grounds for use of force is a wise approach,” he said.
Cunningham said he is not in favor of changing the current legal standard for use of force.
“I would be very skeptical, generally speaking, of an effort to change the actual legal standard applied,” he said. “I think that if you change the standard to ‘necessary’ rather than ‘reasonable’ it could have some very, very serious unintended consequences in terms of public safety.”
Cunningham said the officers’ groups and law enforcement officers he spoke with have expressed serious reservations about how a change in the legal standard would affect them.
“They think it will make their jobs even harder and that it will make it harder to recruit and retain good officers,” he said. “I think the vast, vast majority of people that go into law enforcement are good people and they do a difficult job. We need to equip them and train them to be able to do that well. I don’t think opening up exposure to civil or criminal prosecution for a life-or-death, split-second decision is the way to go.”
Use of force in Santa Barbara County
Locally in 2017, the latest year for which there is detailed data, Santa Barbara County agencies had eight serious use-of-force incidents — three of which resulted in a civilian death.
During that year, Santa Barbara County use-of-force incidents ended in a civilian death 37.5% of the time — up from the 24% of incidents that resulted in civilian deaths statewide.
The Santa Barbara County cases from 2017 are among 724 use-of-force cases involving civilians and law enforcement statewide that resulted in 613 civilian injuries or deaths that year.
Across the state, 172 people were killed by law enforcement, including 155 people who died from gunshot wounds. Two officers died during that time.
The data, which comes from the California Department of Justice’s OpenJustice project, includes information self-reported by each agency on their most serious use-of-force incidents.
The report did not take a position on whether the deaths were justified.
The data, while a useful snapshot of serious use-of-force incidents throughout California, is not without its limitations. The data contained in the report is narrowly defined and does not include all use-of-force incidents by state law enforcement. Agencies are only required to report incidents that result in serious bodily injury or death of either the civilian or the officer, and all incidents that involved the discharge of a firearm.
During 2017, there was one incident involving the Santa Barbara Police Department, three incidents involving the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and four incidents involving the Lompoc Police Department. Santa Maria and Guadalupe police departments both reported zero incidents that year.
Los Angeles County in 2017 had 49 civilian deaths, which was the highest in the state by a large margin. San Diego County, with 14 civilian deaths, had the second-highest number.
Out of the state's 58 counties, 22 counties — all with populations below 200,000 — reported zero civilian deaths.
By comparison, in 2016 — the first year the state collected data — county law enforcement reported 15 total incidents, three of which resulted in civilian deaths. Additionally, three civilians received injuries and seven received serious bodily injuries.
Statewide that year, 156 civilians died; of those, 142 were shot by officers. Another 531 people were injured, including 111 whose injuries included gunshot wounds, and five officers died.
The 15 incidents from 2016 were made up of five that involved the county sheriff’s department, five that involved Lompoc Police, three that involved Santa Barbara Police and two that involved Santa Maria Police.
During that year, there was one incident each involving the sheriff’s department and the Santa Maria and Lompoc police departments that resulted in a civilian death.
All six civilians killed by Santa Barbara County law enforcement in 2016 and 2017 were males, and were armed either with a knife or blade or firearm, according to the Department of Justice data.
Debate continues
The debate over use-of-force legislation will continue to play out.
On April 9, AB 392 faced its first public test by the Assembly's Public Safety Committee, which cleared it in a 5-2 vote after a contentious hearing. It still needs to clear votes by the full Assembly and state Senate before it could move to the governor's desk to be signed into law.
The law enforcement-backed SB 230 is scheduled to have its first committee hearing on Tuesday.
Shaun Rundle, deputy director of the California Peace Officers’ Association, said the biggest issue his organization has with AB 392 is that it would change the standard set by the U.S. Supreme Court in its Graham v. Connor decision.
“A lot of agency heads in our association say, ‘This will change the way I send officers out to police,’” Rundle said, adding that there was concern among law enforcement that officers might hesitate to act out of fear that they might end up being prosecuted.
The provision that requires officers to only use lethal force if no other alternatives exist remains a sticking point, Rundle said.
"There are always other alternatives out there but they can’t always be employed."
Lizzie Buchen, a legislative advocate for the American Civil Liberties Union of California, said however, the fears expressed by the CPOA are overblown and the proposed law would only implement standards that have already been adopted by some law enforcement agencies, like the San Francisco Police Department.
"The standard [in AB 392] still goes by what officers know at the time — it doesn't judge officers based on hindsight," she said. "If there's a split-second decision, it takes those circumstances into account."
Buchen said the adoption of stricter use-of-force policies by the San Francisco Police Department did not cause a negative impact to the safety of officers or the public.
SB 230 is an attempt by law enforcement to derail efforts at real reform, Buchen said, adding, the law does not go far enough and leaves too much leeway for officers to legally shoot civilians when no imminent threat is posed.
Peter Bibring, director of police practices at the ACLU of California, said AB 392's importance is that it has legally enforceable standards that would limit unnecessary civilian deaths.
“All AB 392 does is state officers shouldn't shoot people unless they have to,” Bibring said. “If an officer suddenly comes under fire — no reasonable officer thinks an officer should respond by using a Taser or negotiating. All it does is prohibit officers from killing unnecessarily — something most people agree with and think is already the law.”