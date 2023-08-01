 Skip to main content
Don’t call it ‘toilet to tap’ — California plans to turn sewage into drinking water

Reverse osmosis, a step in the water purification process, eliminates more than 99% of all impurities at the Pure Water Southern California Demonstration Plant in Carson. On the left is the filter, and on the right are samples before and after reverse osmosis.

 Lauren Justice for CalMatters

Californians could drink highly purified sewage water that is piped directly into drinking water supplies for the first time under proposed rules unveiled by state water officials.

The drought-prone state has turned to recycled water for more than 60 years to bolster its scarce supplies, but the current regulations require it to first make a pit stop in a reservoir or an aquifer before it can flow to taps. 

The new rules, mandated by state law, would require extensive treatment and monitoring before wastewater can be piped to taps or mingled with raw water upstream of a drinking water treatment plant. 

Luis Canela, a water quality technician, injects chemicals to chlorinate water at the Pure Water Southern California Demonstration Plant in Carson. 
Water makes its way to the first step of the water purification process, membrane bioreactors, at the demonstration plant in Carson. 
The Pure Water Southern California Demonstration Plant showcases technology that may provide drinking water to Southern Californians by 2032. 

