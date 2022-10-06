Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom closed the books on the Legislature’s 2022 session by signing hundreds of bills.

Taken as a whole, the state budget passed in June and the flood of measures passed in August are a significant step to the left. They move California closer to the Western European model of providing an extensive array of social, educational and medical benefits, one that progressive activists want California to emulate and lead the nation.

While Newsom has been unable to create the single-payer health care system he pledged during his 2018 campaign for governor, the budget came very close to universal medical coverage through expansion of the Medi-Cal system to all undocumented immigrants.

