Republican Congressman Mike Garcia had a target painted on his back this year.

Garcia barely won a special election in 2020 and a full term later that year, twice defeating Democrat Christy Smith, a former state assemblywoman, the second time by just 333 votes.

However, Garcia’s district, in the northern suburbs of Los Angeles, went for Democrat Joe Biden in that year’s presidential duel by 12 percentage points and when its boundaries were redrawn by the state’s redistricting commission, its Democratic voter registration margin grew to more than 12 percentage points.

CALmatters is a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California's state Capitol works and why it matters. Dan Walters has been a journalist for nearly 60 years, spending all but a few of those years working for California newspapers.

