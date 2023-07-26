 Skip to main content
Covered California announces biggest increase in premiums since 2018. Here’s how much

Finn Washburn, 9, receives the COVID-19 vaccine in San Jose as his sister, Piper Washburn, 6, waits her turn on on Nov. 3, 2021. 

 
 Noah Berger, AP Photo

Premiums for health insurance sold through the state marketplace will increase by nearly 10% next year, the highest rate hike since 2018, Covered California officials announced Tuesday.

The projected 9.6% hike is the result of a “complicated time for health care,” Covered California Executive Director Jessica Altman said during a media briefing, but many Californians will be shielded from the increases as a result of federal and state financial assistance. 

About 90% of enrollees qualify for some type of federal or state financial aid and 20% will see no change in their monthly premium, officials said. About 1.6 million Californians turn to the marketplace for health insurance, which offers plans that cost as little as $10 a month.

