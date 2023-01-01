 Skip to main content
Colleges experiment with restorative justice in sexual assault cases

Capture3.PNG

Occidental College in Los Angeles on Dec. 20, 2022. 

 
 Pablo Unzueta for CalMatters

When a sexual assault survivor walks into Alexandra Fulcher’s office at Occidental College, it’s the first step in a process fraught with consequences for both the survivor and the accused. 

If Fulcher, the school’s Title IX director, launches an official investigation, the survivor could be asked to recount their trauma and cross-examined about it in a live hearing. Their alleged assaulter could be expelled.

But for the past year, survivors at Occidental have had another option. They can participate in a restorative justice conference with the person who harmed them, in which that person hears about the impact of their actions, takes responsibility and commits to a plan to help repair the harm — and prevent it from happening again.

Capture4.PNG

Loyola Marymount University student Gabi Jeakle poses for a portrait at her home in Seattle, Washington on December 23, 2022. Jeakle, a sexual assault survivor, says she believes in restorative justice but it may not be appropriate in sexual assault cases. 

This article was republished with permission from CalMatters.  You can read more of their coverage of California state government on CalMatters.org

