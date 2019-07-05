Members of the Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control board will tour the area of the Jan. 9, 2018, debris flow in Montecito to see progress on recovery during their two-day meeting July 18 and 19 in Santa Barbara.
Board members also will hear a report about Cal Fire’s high-priority wildfire fuel reduction projects in the Central Coast Region, which extends from Santa Clara County to northern Ventura County.
The board is scheduled to meet from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 18, in the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors Hearing Room on the fourth floor of the County Administration Building at 105 E. Anapamu St.
The report on Cal Fire’s fuel reduction projects as well as a discussion of perfluoroalkyl substances as an emerging issue in water quality, a report on the California Water Resiliency Portfolio and a public comment period are scheduled for the Thursday session.
The meeting from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, July 19, will likely consist of the tour of the debris flow, although the board may meet in closed session following the tour to discuss litigation filed against and by the board.
Board members will meet at 9 a.m. in front of the Planning and Development Hearing Room on the first floor of the Administration Building at 105 E. Anapamu St. and will leave for the tour at 9:15 a.m.
The public can join the board for the tour but must reserve a seat by noon Monday, July 15, by calling Tammie Olson, clerk of the board, at 805-549-3140 or space will not be available, a board spokesman said.
If the board meets in closed session, litigation that may be discussed includes a lawsuit filed against the board in Sacramento County Superior Court by Monterey Coastkeeper over the 2017 agricultural discharge order.
Other litigation involves the United States vs. HVI Cat Canyon Inc., formerly Greka Oil & Gas Inc., filed in the U.S. Central District of California Court, and a referral to Office of Attorney General concerning the Plains Pipeline LP’s Refugio Oil Spill in Gaviota.
Information about individual agenda items is posted at www.waterboards.ca.gov/centralcoast/board_info/agendas/, and written comments must be delivered prior to the deadlines specified by individual item notices or hearing procedures to Olson at Tammie.Olson@waterboards.ca.gov.