Central American Studies gains popularity on California campuses

CalMatters 7.PNG

The UCLA campus in Los Angeles on Feb. 18, 2022. 

 Raquel Natalicchio for CalMatters

When East Los Angeles Community College announced its new Central American Studies program in August, it represented a win for students and faculty in the field who say they have long been fighting for space and respect in higher education. 

Now, those scholars are hoping to capitalize on the current momentum for ethnic studies across the state to further expand their field of study.

“Since the summer of 2020, we have a lot of people talking about diversity, equity, and inclusion. There was almost a renewed invigoration of developing ethnic studies,” said Jocelyn Duarte, a professor of Central American Studies at East Los Angeles College and Cal State University Northridge. “We were already ahead of the curve. We’ve been fighting for this. Now, it’s time to amplify the conversation.” 

CalMatters9.PNG

Osirus Polachart on UC Berkeley’s Campus on Oct. 13, 2022. 
CalMatters8.PNG

Iris Ramirez, 26, is in a doctorate program at UCLA for Chicano/a and Central American Studies. “I find myself really excited to do this PhD and to share thoughts and ideas that I’ve had for a long time, but wasn’t sure if it was worth sharing,” said Ramirez, who is Salvadoran. “I’m learning in this space that we are all very like-minded.” 

Luna is a fellow with the CalMatters College Journalism Network, a collaboration between CalMatters and student journalists from across California. This story and other higher education coverage are supported by the College Futures Foundation. This article was republished with permission from CalMatters.

 
