Carrots but no stick: Participation in California drug courts has plummeted

Drug treatment court image

Illustration by Miguel Gutierrez Jr., CalMatters; iStock

 

Last year, Yolo County tried an experiment: No one arrested for simple drug possession would be prosecuted or sent to drug court. Instead, those arrested with drugs were directed to the county health department.

The county was responding to a trend across California: Significantly fewer people are choosing to go to drug court, in part because the penalties for drug possession were reduced by the passage of Proposition 47 in 2014.

Without the threat of potential jail time, people just weren’t showing up – participation in Yolo County’s drug court is down 86% since 2014.

This article was originally published by CalMatters.  You can read more of their coverage of California state government  on CalMatters.org.

