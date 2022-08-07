When Tulare resident Quentin Nelms heard California was offering a hefty state subsidy to help lower-income residents buy electric cars, he applied right away.

But it wasn’t as easy as he thought it would be. 

Nelms spent four months on a waitlist before he was accepted into one of the state’s clean-car incentive programs in January. He qualified for $9,500 that he planned to use to buy a 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E. But after discovering that several dealerships had raised the car’s price by more than $10,000 during the time it took to get the grant, he could no longer afford the roughly $53,000 cost.

Quentin Nelms, who lives in Tulare, qualified for a state subsidy but the electric car's cost rose too fast. 
Ford Mustang Mach Es are shown in 2021 at a Ford dealership. P

This story was originally published by CalMatters.  You can read more of their coverage of California state government on CalMatters.org.

