Labor Day may mark the informal end of summer, but it’s also supposed to be a holiday honoring the nation’s workers, particularly those who belong to unions.

California’s unions haven’t had much to celebrate in recent years. They hit their peak in 1989, when 18.9% of California employees were members of unions and saw membership decline to as low as 14.7% in 2018, before rebounding a bit to 15.9% in 2021.

While they have a core membership among government workers, declines in manufacturing and other traditional sectors have stymied unions’ growth and they have been markedly unsuccessful in organizing post-industrial industries such as high technology.

