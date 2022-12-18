 Skip to main content
California’s residential solar rules overhauled after highly charged debate

Boxes of petitions against proposed reforms that solar energy

Boxes of petitions against proposed reforms that solar energy advocates claim would handicap the rooftop solar market are displayed before being taken to the governor's office during a rally at the Capitol in Sacramento on Dec. 8, 2021. 

 Rich Pedroncelli, AP Photo

The California Public Utilities Commission today overhauled the state’s rooftop solar regulations, reducing payments to homeowners for excess power but providing nearly a billion dollars in incentives to encourage more solar projects for low-income homes.

Commissioners called the new rules — adopted unanimously after hours of highly charged public comments that were almost entirely opposed — a much-needed course-correction to California’s 27-year-old residential solar rules.

Both the power companies and the solar industry criticized the new rules that outline details of the financial  incentives to encourage people to build rooftop solar. Utilities did not get all the concessions they hoped for to lower bills for non-solar customers. And solar developers say the rules will discourage people from installing solar panels.

