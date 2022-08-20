 Skip to main content
California’s fast food bill could link chains to wage theft and other workplace violations

AB 257 Rally

Fast food workers from across California rallied at the state Capitol in Sacramento, urging lawmakers to pass AB 257. 

 
 Rahul Lal, CalMatters

California lawmakers this month are considering a fast food bill that would significantly shift the relationship between restaurant workers and the corporate chains whose products they sell.

If Assembly Bill 257 passes, California would be the first state to assign labor liability to fast food corporations and not just their individual franchise owners.  

The bill’s provisions would let workers and the state name fast food chains as a responsible party when workers claim minimum wage violations or unpaid overtime at a franchise location. 

This story was originally published by CalMatters.  Read more of their coverage of California state government on CalMatters.org.

