In mid-November, the California Air Resources Board released its long-awaited “scoping plan” for the state that “would drastically reduce its dependence on fossil fuels and get to carbon neutrality by 2045 or earlier.”

“The achievable roadmap for the world’s fourth-largest economy proposes an unprecedented shift away from petroleum in every sector of the economy and a rapid transition to renewable energy resources and zero-emission vehicles,” CARB promised. It added that by 2045 greenhouse gases would be reduced by 85% from 1990 levels, there would be a 71% reduction in “smog-forming pollution,” fossil fuel consumption would decrease by 94%, 4 million new jobs would be created and Californians would see a $200 billion decrease in health costs.

Gov. Gavin Newsom hailed the plan as a “comprehensive roadmap to achieve a pollution-free future” and “the most ambitious set of climate goals of any jurisdiction in the world.” He predicted that “it’ll spur an economic transformation akin to the industrial revolution.”

CALmatters is a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California's state Capitol works and why it matters. Dan Walters has been a journalist for nearly 60 years, spending all but a few of those years working for California newspapers.

