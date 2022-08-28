 Skip to main content
California phases out new gas cars — so what’s next for electric cars?

An electric vehicle charges at a station in Millbrae.

An electric vehicle charges at a station in Millbrae. 

 
 Martin do Nascimento, CalMatters

New gasoline-powered cars will be banned in California beginning with 2035 models under a new groundbreaking regulation unanimously approved Thursday to force car owners to switch to zero-emission vehicles.

In its biggest move yet to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and fight climate change, the new rule approved by the state Air Resources Board culminates a decades-long effort to transform the auto and power industries and change the cars people drive — the state’s leading source of air pollution.

The regulation is the first in the world to end the sale of traditional gas-powered vehicles and ramp up sales of cars powered by electricity. A small number of other states and nations have set only voluntary targets.

California Air Resources Board meeting

California Air Resources Board meeting to vote on its historic zero-emission vehicle mandate. 

This story was originally published by CalMatters. You can read more of their coverage of California state government on CalMatters.org

