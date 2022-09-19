 Skip to main content
California lawmakers approved CARE Court. What comes next?

Lawyers address a judge in Madera County Superior Court in Madera on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2021. 

In the next two years, California’s 58 counties will be tasked with setting up new court systems to address the needs of people with severe mental illness who often languish on the streets.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Community Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment (CARE) Court proposal swept through the state Legislature with resounding approval from Democrats and Republicans in both houses on Aug. 31 — only two of the state’s 120 legislators voted against it — and was signed into law by the governor on Sept. 14. The proposal was authored by Democratic Sens. Tom Umberg of Garden Grove and Susan Talamantes Eggman of Stockton through Senate Bill 1338.

“This is one of the things I think we’ll look back on with tremendous pride, when we’re done,” Newsom said during the bill signing ceremony in San Jose, where he first announced the proposal in March. “We get a moment in time, but this might live on, if we make it real. And that’s the hard work of the next year.”

This article was republished with permission from CalMatters.  Read more of their coverage of California state government on CalMatters.org.

