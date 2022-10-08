 Skip to main content
California homeless population grew by 22,000 over pandemic

Victoria Gonzalez-Gerlach interviews an unhoused person during Sacramento's Point-in-time count of the homeless population in the city on Feb. 24, 2022.

 Miguel Gutierrez Jr., CalMatters

The first statewide snapshot of California’s homelessness crisis since the pandemic hit reveals that the number of people without a stable place to call home increased by at least 22,500 over the past three years, to 173,800.

That’s based on a CalMatters analysis of the federal government’s point-in-time count, a biennial headcount of people sleeping on the streets and in shelters tallied by California cities and counties earlier this year for the first time since 2019.

Homelessness experts mostly attribute the rise to precipitous drops in earnings during the pandemic among Californians already teetering on the edge. They also point to a worsening housing affordability crisis that is decades in the making.

A tiny home village in Sacramento on Sep. 29, 2022. 
The Vagabond Inn in Sacramento on Sep. 29, 2022. 

This article was originally published by CalMatters.  You can read more of their coverage of California state government on CalMatters.org

