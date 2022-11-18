California election results: The most interesting numbers

After a flurry of called races, victories proclaimed and concessions offered across 52 congressional districts, 100 state Assembly and Senate contests, nine statewide races for constitutional offices and seven propositions on the California ballot, it can be hard to wrap your head around what exactly happened.
Fortunately, we’ve boiled it down to a few pictures — a scatter plot, a bar chart, seating charts, color-coded maps — to show what this latest electoral exercise tells us about who wields power in the state Capitol, the state’s sharp political divisions and the mind-numbing magnitude of electoral spending.
Take these charts with a grain of salt for now. There are still 1.3 million ballots left to tally, as of today. That’s all part of a tried, true and prolonged process that often has the rest of the nation waiting for weeks on California’s vote totals.