CalMatters Covid photo

A shopper walks past mannequins donning face masks in Los Angeles in 2020. California's COVID-19 emergency declaration ended on Feb. 28, 2023, but there's been a recent uptick in cases across the state. 

 Jae C. Hong, AP Photo

Another COVID-19 wave is hitting California as the summer ends and kids head back to school. 

It’s a familiar story by now, but one that has become perhaps more confusing with time because of changing public health recommendations, new vaccine boosters and our evolving understanding of the virus.

There’s no reason to panic, State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan said, with population immunity at high levels. 

This article was originally published by CalMatters.  Read more of their coverage of California state government on CalMatters.org.

