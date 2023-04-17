CalMatters10.PNG

Neighborhood resource coordinators Jawid Sharifi (center) and Gustavo Tellez, right, meet with unhoused residents at a homeless encampment on W Street and Alhambra Boulevard in Sacramento on April 11, 2023. 

 Rahul Lal, CalMatters

Technically, the encampment of about a dozen tents at W Street and Alhambra Boulevard in Sacramento is illegal. 

The tents, tarps and associated debris — clothing, a discarded crib, boxes of rotting food — are blocking the sidewalk in violation of a new city ordinance. Located on a major thoroughfare and across the street from a neighborhood of houses, the camp is one of the most complained about in the city, said Hezekiah Allen with Sacramento’s Department of Community Response. 

But on a recent Tuesday morning, his team wasn’t out there threatening to arrest people, or even telling them to move. Instead, city outreach worker Jawid Sharifi was greeting encampment residents, whom he knew by name, with fist bumps. Gently, he inquired whether they’d given any more thought to moving into a city-run trailer park for unhoused residents.

CalMatters9.PNG

Debris from homeless encampments at a regional park lies scattered due to the recent flooding in Sacramento on April 11, 2023. 
Calmatters8.PNG

City homeless coordinators walk through a regional park in Sacramento where several homeless encampments are located on April 11, 2023.
CalMatters7.PNG

A homeless encampment at W Street and Alhambra Boulevard in Sacramento on April 11, 2023. 
0
0
0
0
0