Dan Walters: Prop 13, and a conflict 42 years in the making

Walters, Dan

Managers of California’s bullet train project announced what they termed an “historic milestone” last month: “the creation of more than 10,000 construction jobs since the start of high-speed rail construction.”

That takes a little explaining.

Government agencies that build public works projects and their contractors habitually overstate economic impacts, nowhere more obviously than in claims of job creation.

CALmatters is a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California's state Capitol works and why it matters. Dan Walters has been a journalist for nearly 60 years, spending all but a few of those years working for California newspapers.

0
0
0
0
0