Free tax preparation event at the Nakoak Community Center in Gardena

Isaias Hernandez, executive director of the Eastmont Community Center, helps a person with their taxes during a free tax preparation event at the Nakoak Community Center in Gardena on April 1, 2023. 

 Pablo Unzueta for CalMatters

When Reyna Bonilla lost her job cleaning hotel rooms in 2020 at the start of the pandemic, she used tax credits and other pandemic relief to chip away at past-due rent so she and her two children could stay in their Koreatown apartment in Los Angeles.

This year things are different. Bonilla cleans homes a few days a week but only makes about $10,000 a year. Most of her pandemic aid has phased out, so she struggles to keep up with expenses.

Add to that, her youngest child turned 6 in November, making Bonilla ineligible for California’s Young Child Tax Credit. Her tax refund will be $1,083 less this year, squeezing her already tight budget.

In 2022, 3.6 million households received the California Earned Income Tax Credit — 80% of recipients received less than $200.
Taxpayers lined up for complimentary tax preparation services at the Nakaok Community Center in Gardena on April 1, 2023.

