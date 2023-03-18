 Skip to main content
California bill would fund deportation defense for all immigrants, including those with felonies

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents transfer an immigrant

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents transfer an immigrant after an early morning raid in Duarte on June 6, 2022. 

 
 Damian Dovarganes, AP Photo

In California, when the federal government tries to deport someone the funds for that person’s legal defense may come from an unlikely source: the state budget. 

Each year the state sets aside about $45 million for grants to nonprofits that provide defense and other legal services to low-income immigrants and their families. So far, the program called One California has paid for legal representation for more than 1,000 Californians facing detention, deportation or family separation, state officials say.   

The money also provides outreach, education services and “affirmative immigration relief,” which is when an immigrant applies for asylum directly to immigration authorities while not involved in deportation proceedings.

