California approves far-reaching strategy for tackling climate change. So what’s next?

Downtown Los Angeles shrouded in early morning coastal fog and smog

Downtown Los Angeles is shrouded in early morning coastal fog and smog. The new climate change plan aims to clean up air pollution and greenhouse gases.

 Richard Vogel, AP File

California’s air board unanimously approved a sweeping state plan to battle climate change on Thursday, creating a new blueprint for the next five years to cut carbon emissions, reduce reliance on fossil fuels and speed up the transition to renewable energy.

Called a scoping plan, the 297-page strategy could serve as a roadmap for other states and countries to follow, including a long list of proposed measures that, once adopted, would slash California’s greenhouse gases and clean up air pollution in the smoggiest state in the nation. 

The California Air Resources Board’s plan sets an aggressive target of cutting greenhouse gases by 48% below 1990 levels by 2030, up from the 40% by 2030 required by state law. The ultimate goal is to cut use of oil 94% and become carbon neutral — which means the amount of carbon removed is greater than the carbon generated — by 2045. 

This article was originally published by CalMatters. You can read more of their coverage of California state government on CalMatters.org.

