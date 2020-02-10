Cal Poly Weekend Roundup: Women's tennis still undefeated, softball wins season opener, wrestling at Northern Colorado and more

It was Jeffries who enjoyed Cal Poly’s first hit and RBI of the year during the bottom of the first, scoring Frankenberger with a single up the middle. After senior first baseman Hailey Martin and sophomore third baseman Maddie Amos both drew walks, Diaz earned her first collegiate RBI with a two-run single up the middle.

First baseman Kaitlyn Kruger homered for Pittsburgh to open the second inning before Jeffries handed Cal Poly a 5-1 lead in the bottom half with a two-run, two-out homer to center field.

Pittsburgh, however, scored twice in the third, three times in the fourth and twice in the sixth to take an 8-5 advantage. A Pittsburgh fielding error in the sixth allowed Cal Poly to take a run back before scoring twice in the seventh.

Senior righthander Steffi Best (1-0) earned the victory in the circle for Cal Poly after starting, throwing seven innings and striking out four.

During Friday’s nightcap against the fourth-ranked Bruins (2-0), Cal Poly starting sophomore lefthander Krystyna Allman (0-1) retired the Bruins in order to close the first inning before the hosts scratched out the eventual winning runs in the second through an RBI single from catcher Rachel Garcia and a run-scoring groundout by left fielder Seneca Curo.