Cal Poly Weekend Roundup: Women's tennis still undefeated, softball wins season opener, wrestling at Northern Colorado and more

Mustangs Remain Undefeated After Shutout of Sacramento State
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — The Cal Poly women’s tennis team kept it winning streak going to start the season with a 7-0 shutout victory over Sacramento State on Sunday at Mustang Tennis Complex.
The Mustangs (5-0) remain unbeaten at 5-0 and are off to their best start in at least a decade.
Like they have done in all their wins this season, the Mustangs started the match by winning the doubles point. Cal Poly’s No. 3 pairing of seniors Susanne Boyden and Claire Bouquet won their match first, 6-2 for their first win as a duo this season.
The No. 2 duo of freshmen Melissa LaMette and Delanie Dunkle then clinched the doubles point with a 6-4 victory. They improved their record as a pair to a team-best 4-0 this season.
In singles, sophomore Kim Bhunu got things started with a 6-4, 6-1 victory at the No. 5 position to move her record to 3-0 this season.
LaMette later put Cal Poly up 3-0 after a 6-3, 6-2 win at the No. 4 spot. She is also a perfect 3-0 in singles so far this season.
Boyden then clinched the match for the Mustangs with a strong 6-0, 6-3 victory at the No. 1 spot to improve her record to 2-1 in singles.
Shortly thereafter, sophomore Emily Ackerman won her match at the No. 6 position, 6-2, 6-2 to push her record to 3-0 this season.
Dunkle later made it 6-0 Cal Poly after a 6-3, 6-2 from the No. 3 spot. She is now a team-best 5-0 in singles to start her Cal Poly career.
Senior Emily Monaghan later completed the shutout after she won her match from the No. 2 position in three sets, 7-6 (6), 3-6, 10-6. She is now 4-1 so far this season.
The Mustangs will look to keep their winning streak going on the road next weekend when they travel south to San Diego to face Point Loma and San Diego State.
- Report contributed by Connor Leary, Cal Poly Athletics Communications
Cal Poly Drops Non-Conference Dual Wrestling Meet at Air Force, 29-14
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Air Force won the first three matches and secured falls in three of the last four bouts en route to a 29-14 victory over Cal Poly in a non-conference dual wrestling meet Sunday afternoon.
Trailing 11-0, Cal Poly won three straight matches by decision to pull to within 11-9 before the host Falcons pulled away down the stretch.
Joshy Cortez earned a 6-2 decision at 149 pounds, Brawley Lamer was an 8-5 winner at 157 and Bernie Truax secured a 3-0 decision at 165 for Cal Poly.
The Mustangs' lone win in the final four bouts was by No. 12-ranked Tom Lane at 197 pounds with a 16-1 technical fall.
Cortez scored a takedown in the first period, an escape and takedown in the second period and earned a point for riding time advantage for his victory.
Lamer jumped to a 6-0 lead in the first period with a takedown and four-point near-fall and added escapes in the first and third periods for his win.
Truax needed just a takedown in the first period and an escape in the second period for his shutout.
Lane improved to 15-3 on the year with his technical fall in 5 minutes, 51 seconds. The senior and two-time national qualifier notched a takedown in the opening period, a takedown, four-point near fall and two-point near fall in the second period and another four-point near fall and takedown in the final period for the lopsided victory.
Cal Poly (3-4) closes out its dual meet schedule with three Pac-12 duals, hosting CSU Bakersfield on Friday night and Arizona State on Saturday night, both matches beginning at 7 p.m., and visiting Oregon State on Feb. 22.
Cal Poly (14) at Air Force (29):
125 -- Sidney Flores (AF) tech. fall Benny Martinez (CP) 15-0, 5:16
133 -- Jared Van Fleet (AF) dec. Cole Reyes (CP) 5-4
141 -- Lenny Petersen (AF) dec. Wyatt Cornelison (CP) 9-8
149 -- Joshy COrtez (CP) dec. Dylan Martinez (AF) 6-2
157 -- Brawley Lamer (CP) dec. Trey Brisker (AF) 8-5
165 -- Bernie Truax (CP) dec. Vincent Dolce (AF) 3-0
174 -- Cody Surratt (AF) pinned Nathan Tausch (CP) 1:59
184 -- Jacob Thompson (AF) pinned Trent Tracy (CP) 2:31
197 -- Tom Lane (CP) tech. fall Casey Jumps (AF) 16-1, 5:51
285 -- Kayne Hutchinson (AF) pinned Samuel Aguilar (CP) 2:47
- This report contributed by Eric Burdick, Cal Poly Assistant Athletics Director for Athletics Communications
Cal Poly Run-Rules CSU Bakersfield to Split Saturday Slate
LOS ANGELES – Keyed by two run-scoring doubles from senior designated player Shelby Jeffries, the Cal Poly softball program closed Saturday action at the UCLA-hosted Stacy Winsberg Memorial Tournament with an 11-3, five-inning victory against CSU Bakersfield. Cal Poly, however, dropped its Saturday opener at Easton Stadium to San Diego, 4-3.
During Saturday’s win against CSU Bakersfield (0-5), the Roadrunners scored twice in the top of the first inning before Cal Poly (2-2) answered with a five-run bottom half.
After the first three Mustang batters of the game reached, Jeffries scored junior center fielder Noellah Ramos and freshman left fielder Sydney Frankenberger to tie the game. Freshman shortstop Xiara Diaz then unknotted the scoreline with a two-run single up the middle. Freshman catcher Kai Barrett eventually cemented Cal Poly’s 5-2 lead with a two-out, RBI single that brought home senior first baseman Hailey Martin.
The Mustangs returned in the second to add four more runs as Jeffries and Martin delivered run-scoring hits before sophomore third baseman Maddie Amos pushed the lead to 9-2 with another of Cal Poly’s two-run doubles.
The Roadrunners, limited to just two hits by Cal Poly sophomore starting lefthander Krystyna Allman (1-1), grabbed a run back in the third inning.
Cal Poly though produced the run-rule victory in the bottom half of the fifth as Frankenberger lined her first career triple to right center field to plate senior second baseman Alyssa McKiernan and Amos.
In earning her first victory of 2020, Allman struck out four. Frankenberger, meanwhile, enjoyed a three-hit performance against CSU Bakersfield.
During Saturday’s opening matchup against San Diego (2-1), the Toreros opened the scoring with a run in the bottom of second through a Mustang fielding error.
Cal Poly, however, responded with a three-run third inning as Ramos followed leadoff singles from junior second baseman Sarah Wulff and Frankenberger with a two-run single up the middle. Jeffries then brought home Ramos with a single down the right field line to hand the Mustangs a 3-1 lead.
Mustang starting senior righthander Steffi Best (1-1) kept San Diego hitless during the third before the Toreros added a run in the fourth though a run-scoring hit from shortstop Rion Simms. San Diego then tied the matchup at 3-3 in the fifth as Savannah Shields brought home third baseman Sophi Bjerk with a single through the right side. On the sequence, Frankenberger threw out San Diego second baseman Sara Silveyra at home plate to preserve the 3-3 tie.
San Diego, however, produced the go-ahead and eventual winning run during the bottom half of the sixth inning as a two-out bunt single by first baseman Kelli Kufta scored right fielder Halle Kyler for the 4-3 Toreros advantage.
Cal Poly, which stranded nine baserunners against San Diego, was retired in order during the top half of the seventh to close the game.
Ramos and junior left fielder Jackie Napoli co-led Cal Poly with two hits apiece.
Cal Poly completes Winsberg Tournament action with a 2 p.m. rematch versus San Diego on Sunday, Feb. 9.
- This report contributed by Christopher Giovannetti of Cal Poly Athletics Communications
Cal Poly Edges Pittsburgh, Falls at No. 4 UCLA to Open 2020 Season
LOS ANGELES – The Cal Poly softball program scored twice with two outs during the bottom of the seventh inning of Friday’s regular season opener versus Pittsburgh before producing the winning run in the eighth to edge the Panthers during Friday afternoon action at the UCLA-hosted Stacy Winsberg Memorial Tournament. The Mustangs, however, fell to No. 4 UCLA in game No. 2, 8-0 (six innings).
During Friday’s season opener, Cal Poly (1-1) trailed Pittsburgh (1-1), 8-6, heading into the bottom of the seventh before a two-out fielding error from the Panthers on a grounder from Mustang freshman right fielder Sydney Frankenberger brought home both junior left field Jackie Napoli and freshman shortstop Xiara Diaz to tie the game.
With the international tiebreaker rule in effect to begin extra innings, Pittsburgh stranded second baseman Lolo Sanchez on third in the top half. Freshman catcher Kai Barrett started on second base to begin Cal Poly’s half of the inning before moving to third on a wild pitch. Two pitches later, senior designated player Shelby Jeffries brought home Barrett with a sacrifice fly to right field to hand Cal Poly the 9-8 win.
It was Jeffries who enjoyed Cal Poly’s first hit and RBI of the year during the bottom of the first, scoring Frankenberger with a single up the middle. After senior first baseman Hailey Martin and sophomore third baseman Maddie Amos both drew walks, Diaz earned her first collegiate RBI with a two-run single up the middle.
First baseman Kaitlyn Kruger homered for Pittsburgh to open the second inning before Jeffries handed Cal Poly a 5-1 lead in the bottom half with a two-run, two-out homer to center field.
Pittsburgh, however, scored twice in the third, three times in the fourth and twice in the sixth to take an 8-5 advantage. A Pittsburgh fielding error in the sixth allowed Cal Poly to take a run back before scoring twice in the seventh.
Senior righthander Steffi Best (1-0) earned the victory in the circle for Cal Poly after starting, throwing seven innings and striking out four.
During Friday’s nightcap against the fourth-ranked Bruins (2-0), Cal Poly starting sophomore lefthander Krystyna Allman (0-1) retired the Bruins in order to close the first inning before the hosts scratched out the eventual winning runs in the second through an RBI single from catcher Rachel Garcia and a run-scoring groundout by left fielder Seneca Curo.
Against UCLA starting righthander Holly Azevedo, Cal Poly produced base hits in the third and fifth innings, but failed to advance a runner past first base the entirety of the game.
After allowing UCLA’s run in the second, Allman conceded just one hit to the Bruins during the third and fourth innings before the hosts furthered their lead in the fifth. Shortstop Briana Perez’s one-out, two-run double doubled UCLA’s lead before right fielder Aaliyah Jordan pushed it to 5-0 with a run-scoring groundout.
UCLA then pushed across three runs in the sixth for the run-rule decision.
Cal Poly continues Winsberg Tournament action on Saturday, Feb 8 with a 4:30 p.m. doubleheader versus San Diego and CSU Bakersfield.
- This report contributed by Christopher Giovannetti of Cal Poly Athletics Communications
Cal Poly Men’s Tennis Drop Home Opener to Fresno State, 4-3
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — The Cal Poly men’s tennis team dropped a close battle in its home opener to Fresno State on Friday, 4-3.
The Mustangs (1-4) just missed winning the doubles point. Cal Poly’s No. 2 duo of sophomore Gary Vardanyan and freshman Fernando Fonseca started things off with a 6-2 victory. However, the Bulldogs (2-3) then won at the No. 3 and No. 1 spots to take the point.
Vardanyan and Fonseca are now a team-best 4-1 so far this season together in doubles.
The Mustangs got off to a good start once singles began. Vardanyan put Cal Poly on the board with a 6-4, 6-3 win at the No. 4 position. He is now a team-best 3-1 in singles this season.
Junior Alex Stater then put the Mustangs up 2-1 after a 6-1, 6-3 victory at the No. 5 spot.
The remaining four matches all went three sets. Fresno State’s Angus Bradshaw tied the score 2-2 after he won his match at the No. 2 spot 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-4 over Fonseca. The Bulldogs’ Johannes Seeman then put them up 3-2 after he got a 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 win over freshman Joe Leather at the No. 3 position.
Henrique Osorio then clinched the victory for Fresno State with a 6-7 (2), 6-2, 6-3 win at the No. 6 spot over junior Roman Shenkiryk.
However, the Mustangs’ Antoine Noel battled to get a hard-fought 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-4 victory at the No. 1 spot over Zdenek Derkas to make the final score 4-3.
Cal Poly will remain at home next weekend when they face a pair of tough matches. First, they will face Pepperdine on Friday before taking on Loyola Marymount on Saturday. Both matches start at 12 p.m.
- This report was contributed by Connor Leary of Cal Poly Athletics Communications
Mustangs Blank San Jose State to Remain Unbeaten
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — It was a home opener that couldn’t have gone any better for the Cal Poly women’s tennis team on Saturday. The Mustangs (4-0) blanked San Jose State 4-0 to remain unbeaten to start the season.
With the win, Cal Poly is now off to a 4-0 start this season. The Mustangs have won the doubles point in all four wins and have combined to go undefeated in doubles so far this year.
In doubles against the Spartans (1-2), Cal Poly’s No. 1 duo of senior Emily Monaghan and sophomore Emily Ackerman won in dominating fashion, 6-0. The Mustangs’ No. 2 pairing of freshmen Delanie Dunkle and Melissa LaMette then clinched the doubles point after a 6-2 victory.
Ackerman and Monaghan are now 2-0 together this season while Dunkle and LaMette are a team-best 3-0.
Monaghan put Cal Poly up 2-0 once it moved to singles after she defeated Rozalina Youseva in straight sets, 6-1, 6-3 from the No. 2 position. She is now 3-1 in singles so far this season.
Dunkle followed suit shortly thereafter with a straight sets defeat of Tamara Culibrk, 6-2, 6-4. She is now a perfect 4-0 in singles to start her Cal Poly career.
Later, sophomore Kim Bhunu clinched the victory for the Mustangs after a 6-4, 6-0 win over Laura Malsert at the No. 5 spot. She is 2-0 in singles this season.
Cal Poly is back in action at home on Sunday against Sacramento State beginning at 11 a.m. from Mustang Tennis Complex.
- This report was contributed by Connor Leary of Cal Poly Athletics Communications
Cal Poly Drops Dual Wrestling Meet at Northern Colorado, 25-18
GREELEY, Colo. -- Wyatt Cornelison won by fall, but Northern Colorado claimed six of the 10 bouts and earned seven bonus points via a fall, technical fall and two major decisions for a 25-18 victory over Cal Poly in a non-conference dual meet Friday night.
Cornelison scored a takedown early in the third period of the 141-pound bout to tie his match with Christopher Sandoval, then pinned the Bear in 3 minutes, 40 seconds, trimming Northern Colorado's lead to 9-6.
Decisions by Brawley Lamer and Bernie Truax tied the dual meet at 12-12, but Northern Colorado won three of the final four bouts.
Lamer scored a pair of takedowns for a 4-3 decision over Jimmy Fate at 157 pounds while Truax compiled a pair of takedowns, an escape and riding time en route to a 6-2 decision over Austin Matthews at 167.
Cal Poly's only win in the final four bouts was by 197-pounder Tom Lane as he picked up six team points with an injury default victory over Jacob Seely.
That closed the gap to 22-18. The Mustangs needed a technical fall or a pin at 285 to claim the dual meet and Sam Aguilar extended Dalton Robertson to overtime before Robertson scored a four-point near fall to clinch the 4-0 victory, lifting Northern Colorado to 2-6 for the season.
Cal Poly, 3-5, continues its Colorado road trip Sunday with a non-conference dual meet at Air Force.
Cal Poly (18) at Northern Colorado (25):
125 -- Jace Koelzer (NC) tech. fall Benny Martinez (CP) 21-6, 6:41
133 -- Mosha Schwartz (NC) maj. dec. Cole Reyes (CP) 14-2
141 -- Wyatt Cornelison (CP) pinned Christopher Sandoval (NC) 3:40
149 -- Andrew Alirez (NC) dec. Joshy Cortez (CP) 8-1
157 -- Brawley Lamer (CP) dec. Jimmy Fate (NC) 4-3
165 -- Bernie Truax (CP) dec. Austin Matthews (NC) 6-2
174 -- Billy Higgins (NC) pinned Nathan Tausch (CP) 4:26
184 -- Alan Clothier (NC) maj. dec. Trent Tracy (CP) 11-0
197 -- Tom Lane (CP) by injury default over Jacob Seely (NC) 2:59
285 -- Dalton Robertson (NC) dec. Sam Aguilar (CP) 4-0 OT
— This report was contributed by Eric Burdick, Cal Poly Associate Director of Athletics for Communications