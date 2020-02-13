Cal Poly golf clubhouse set for construction at Dairy Creek

"This clubhouse is the next phase of providing our student-athletes with a top-notch golf training facility just minutes from campus that our Mustangs can call home," Swanson added

The project is the finishing touch on what will be one of the finest golf practice centers anywhere. In 2018, Cal Poly reached an agreement with the County of San Luis Obispo to save three green complexes and a fairway on Dairy Creek Golf Course property, which more than a year ago closed nine holes due to water issues.

"I was very fortunate to be able to attend Cal Poly and play for their golf team back in 1974 and 1975," said Loren Roberts, who won eight PGA Tour events and 13 more on the Champions Tour (including four majors). "It was a different environment back then and I really appreciate all the effort and commitment that has been given to Cal Poly golf recently.

"When you think of golf, you think of an individual sport," said Roberts, nicknamed Boss of the Moss for his putting prowess. "But when you play it in the team aspect, now there is a lot more pressure on the player because his score adds so much more to the outcome than just one play.