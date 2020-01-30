Cal Poly Baseball Roundup: Mustangs ⚾ picked to finish second in Big West, Alumni game this Saturday

Check out this collection of Cal Poly Baseball briefs provided by the Cal Poly communications department. Find out more information on the team, and see a schedule of upcoming games on their website, GoPoly.com
Cal Poly’s 2014 Big West Championship Team to be Well Represented in Alumni Game Saturday
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- At least 11 members of Cal Poly's 2014 Big West Conference championship team will don a Mustang uniform once more for Saturday's annual alumni baseball game.
First pitch inside Baggett Stadium is set for 12 noon.
The alumni roster will include position players Zack Zehner, Mark Mathias, Jordan Ellis, Peter Van Gansen, John Schuknecht, Brett Barbier and Jimmy Allen along with pitchers Matt Imhof, Reed Reilly, Casey Bloomquist and Justin Calomeni.
Other former Mustangs who have committed to play in Saturday's game include Brandon Roberts, Alex McKenna, Nick Meyer, Kyle Marinconz and Mike Miller.
Last year's alumni game was rained out. The Mustangs have won five of the last six alumni games with the 2014 contest ending in a 2-2 draw.
Eighteenth-year head coach Larry Lee welcomes back 10 of the 11 position players who started at least 20 games in 2019 and eight of last year's 13 pitchers, including junior right-hander Darren Nelson (13 starts) and southpaw Andrew Alvarez (six starts) along with closer Taylor Dollard (5-0, 2.89 ERA, four saves).
The 2020 season, the 20th inside Baggett Stadium, opens Feb. 14-16 with Cal Poly playing defending national champion Vanderbilt, runner-up Michigan and regional qualifier UConn in the MLB4 Tournament at Scottsdale, Ariz.
The home opener is Tuesday, Feb. 18, versus Pepperdine at 6 p.m.
- This report was contributed by Eric Burdick, Associate Director of Athletics for Communications Cal Poly
Cal Poly Picked by Head Coaches to Finish Tied for Second in 2020 Big West Baseball Race
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Cal Poly has finished second in the Big West Conference baseball standings each of the last three years.
The league's nine head coaches have finally noticed the trend.
After being picked to finish fourth in 2017, third in 2018 and fourth last spring, Coach Larry Lee's Mustangs have been tabbed by the coaches to finish tied for second place with Long Beach State.
Both the Mustangs and Dirtbags earned a pair of first-place votes and 61 points.
Cal State Fullerton, which finished fourth a year ago and did not earn an NCAA regional playoff berth for the first time in 28 years, is expected to return to the top of the Big West this spring, earning three first-place votes and 68 points.
UC Santa Barbara, which claimed the 2019 crown with a 19-5 mark, has been picked to finish fourth this year, followed by UC Irvine. Both the Gauchos and Anteaters earned one first-place vote.
Hawai'i, CSUN, UC Riverside and UC Davis round out the annual poll.
Cal State Fullerton is led by one returning all-conference player, Isaiah Garcia, an honorable mention outfielder who hit .323 a year ago. The pitching staff will be anchored by Tanner Bibee, who posted a 5-7 win-loss record and 4.33 ERA over 95 2/3 innings a year ago.
The Titans have won seven of the last 10 Big West crowns and are ranked No. 26 in the Collegiate Baseball preseason poll. At 27-26 a year ago, Cal State Fullerton produced its first sub-30-win season in its 45-year program history but still has never had a losing season.
Cal Poly returns 10 of last year's 11 position players who started 20 or more games in 2019 and eight pitchers.
The list of returnees includes first baseman Tate Samuelson, who has led the Mustangs in home runs and RBIs each of the last two seasons, and center fielder Bradlee Beesley, who enters his senior campaign two doubles and 11 at-bats shy of Cal Poly's career top 10. Beesley's 163 career starts is No. 7.
Taylor Dollard (5-0, 2.89 ERA, four saves), a first-team all-Big West selection as a relief pitcher in 2019, will move into the starting rotation this spring. Catcher Myles Emmerson, an All-Big West honorable mention a year ago, returns behind the plate.
Long Beach State has a new head coach, former Saint Mary's mentor Eric Valenzuela, and will be trying to bounce back from last year's 14-41 record and seventh-place Big West finish.
The Dirtbags, who have made three NCAA appearances over the last six years, will be led by first baseman Jacob Hughey, a second-team All-Big West selection, and catcher Chris Jimenez and left-handed pitcher Adam Seminaris, both honorable mentions. Hughey hit .324 a year ago.
Cal Poly claimed its lone Big West title in 2014 and, prior to the season, was picked by the coaches to finish second.
2020 Big West Conference
Baseball Coaches Poll
1. Cal State Fullerton (3) 68
2. (tie) Cal Poly (2) 61
2. (tie) Long Beach State (2) 61
4. UC Santa Barbara (1) 55
5. UC Irvine (1) 47
6. Hawai’i 46
7. CSUN 32
8. UC Riverside 18
9. UC Davis 17
() First place votes