Cal Poly Baseball Roundup: Mustangs ⚾ picked to finish second in Big West, Alumni game this Saturday

Cal State Fullerton, which finished fourth a year ago and did not earn an NCAA regional playoff berth for the first time in 28 years, is expected to return to the top of the Big West this spring, earning three first-place votes and 68 points.

UC Santa Barbara, which claimed the 2019 crown with a 19-5 mark, has been picked to finish fourth this year, followed by UC Irvine. Both the Gauchos and Anteaters earned one first-place vote.

Hawai'i, CSUN, UC Riverside and UC Davis round out the annual poll.

Cal State Fullerton is led by one returning all-conference player, Isaiah Garcia, an honorable mention outfielder who hit .323 a year ago. The pitching staff will be anchored by Tanner Bibee, who posted a 5-7 win-loss record and 4.33 ERA over 95 2/3 innings a year ago.

The Titans have won seven of the last 10 Big West crowns and are ranked No. 26 in the Collegiate Baseball preseason poll. At 27-26 a year ago, Cal State Fullerton produced its first sub-30-win season in its 45-year program history but still has never had a losing season.

Cal Poly returns 10 of last year's 11 position players who started 20 or more games in 2019 and eight pitchers.