 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Border scramble: Why California isn’t financially ready for Title 42 to end

Calmatters1.PNG

Migrants wait in line while California border activists organize the group to enter the U.S. and seek asylum through the Chaparral entryway in Tijuana, Mexico Dec. 22, 2022. 

 
 Carlos A. Moreno for CalMatters

The Supreme Court’s latest move allows a short-term reprieve to an anticipated increase in asylum seekers trying to cross from Mexico into California and other states, but recent confusion at the border is a preview of what may soon come should a pandemic-era measure known as Title 42 be lifted in 2023. 

The situation, and its use as a political backdrop, has prompted local officials to ask what state resources will be available next year with California facing a potential budget shortfall and the possibility that Title 42 will end.   

Title 42 is a Trump-era immigration policy that has continued under President Joe Biden. It allows border agents to rapidly expel migrants at official ports of entry during public health emergencies. The policy has resulted in the expulsion of tens of thousands of people seeking asylum and has discouraged many others from crossing the border. 

Calmatters2.PNG

Migrants line up to get health services near the free non-profit clinic in Tijuana, Mexico on Dec. 22, 2022. 

This article was republished with permission from CalMatters. You can read more of their coverage of California state government on CalMatters.org

0
0
0
0
0

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Local News

Breaking News

News Alerts