Big change for big rigs: California unveils mandate to phase out diesel trucks

CalMatters 16-2.PNG

Shipments of cargo leave the Port of Oakland on July 25, 2022. California is scaling up efforts to ban diesel trucks and phase in zero-emission trucks. 

 Martin do Nascimento, CalMatters

New big rigs and other trucks will have to be zero-emissions in 2040 — ending their decades-long reliance on high-polluting diesel — under a proposed regulation unveiled by the California Air Resources Board. 

Under the proposal, manufacturers couldn’t sell new medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks fueled by diesel or gasoline that operate in California, instead turning to electric models. In addition, large trucking companies would have to gradually convert their existing fleets to zero-emission vehicles, buying more over time until all are zero emissions by 2042.

In another worldwide first, California aims to amp up its efforts to end the use of fossil fuels by setting requirements for clean-burning big rigs, garbage trucks, delivery trucks and other large trucks. Transportation is California’s largest contributor to climate-warming greenhouse gases as well as smog and other air pollutants.

This story was republished with permission from CalMatters.  Read more of their coverage of California state government on CalMatters.org

