Balancing act: Newsom’s plan to cover California’s ballooning budget deficit

Gov. Gavin Newsom

Gov. Gavin Newsom unveils his revised budget proposal for 2023-24 during a press briefing at the state Natural Resources Agency in Sacramento on May 12, 2023. 

 

 
 Rahul Lal, CalMatters

California’s estimated budget deficit has grown by $9 billion since January, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced today, though the governor downplayed the severity of its potential impact on critical government services and programs.

During a press conference at the California Natural Resources Agency in downtown Sacramento, Newsom unveiled a revised spending plan that will rely on some additional fiscal gimmicks — including shifting funding sources and internal borrowing — to address a projected $31.5 billion gap in the 2023-24 state budget.

“We have a $31.5 billion challenge, which is well within the margin of expectation and well within our capacity to address,” Newsom said.

This article was republished with permission from CalMatters. You can read more of their coverage of California state government on CalMatters.org

