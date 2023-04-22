CalMatters11.PNG

Orchards flooded in Madera County in January, 2023 after storms. Rain flushes nitrates from nitrogen fertilizer into groundwater, contaminating drinking water wells.

 Larry Valenzuela, CalMatters/CatchLight Local

When Kelli and Tim Hutten made an offer for a house in the quiet Monterey County town of Moss Landing last summer, they looked forward to mild weather, coastal views, trails along nearby wetlands and being a bit closer to family. Unfortunately, the Huttens also knew that something wasn’t right with the neighborhood’s groundwater. 

“We knew there were water contamination issues,” Kelli Hutten said. “During escrow we did as much research as we could, but there’s a lot to learn.” 

By the time they moved in with their newborn baby, the details were clear: Their private well water contained five times the federal government’s limit for nitrate, which usually leaches from farms. The Huttens immediately signed up for delivery of drinking water, paid for by a state program, and installed a filtration system. Nitrate in water can cause a dangerous circulatory condition in infants called blue baby syndrome, and it has been linked to cancer, too.

Capture51.PNG

A dairy farm operation near Glenn on April 25, 2022. Dairies are responsible for about 20% of nitrate contamination of drinking water, according to one report.

