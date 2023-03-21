Dan Walters: Prop 13, and a conflict 42 years in the making

Walters, Dan

The seemingly perpetual political and legal battle over whether gig workers for Uber, Lyft, Doordash and services are contractors or employees took another turn last week and may go full circle – back to the state Supreme Court and possibly a second trip through the Legislature.

A state appellate court upheld all but one section of Proposition 22, a 2020 ballot measure sponsored by Uber and other companies to exempt its drivers from Assembly Bill 5, a 2019 law that declared which categories of workers could be contractors and which must be payroll employees.

The legislation was sought by labor unions to implement a 2018 state Supreme Court ruling that stemmed from a 2004 decision by Dynamex Operations West, a package delivery service, to convert its drivers from employees to contractors.

