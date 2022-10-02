 Skip to main content
A veto for the ‘Mandela’ bill that sought to limit solitary confinement in California

CalMatters.PNG

A solitary confinement cell at the Santa Clara County Main Jail Complex in San Jose on Dec. 16, 2019. 

 
 Ben Margot, AP Photo

In solitary confinement, a former California inmate recalled, there were two kinds of people:  One kind would read books in their cells, exercise and do and re-do crossword puzzles. The other kind would scream and curse, refuse to dress and throw their feces at the walls. 

The goal in solitary confinement, he said, was to avoid becoming the second kind of inmate. 

“There’s one that’s resilient and one that’s not so resilient,” said the man,  a former member of the Mexican Mafia who asked CalMatters not to use his name for fear of retaliation. “I’ve seen people go over the edge.” 

A correctional officer works at one of the housing units at Pelican Bay State Prison near Crescent City. Pelican Bay is the site of one of the California prison system’s solitary confinement units. 

