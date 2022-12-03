 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A top prison expert on the California ‘disaster’ and how to salvage it

Kern Valley State Prison in Delano

Kern Valley State Prison in Delano on Nov. 15, 2022. 

 
 Larry Valenzuela, CalMatters/CatchLight Local

At the end of a year in which Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed several bills that would have fundamentally changed how California prisons operate, CalMatters conducted a Q&A with the 2022 recipient of the Stockholm Prize in Criminology, which Stanford University’s Institute of International Studies calls “equivalent to the Nobel in criminology.”

That recipient, Francis Cullen, is a former president of the Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences, and his research has been cited tens of thousands of times. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has brought him in to address its administrators, particularly concerning community corrections programs. 

Cullen discussed how California went from being an international model for rehabilitation to being a cautionary tale. Among his thoughts: This state needs to learn the difference between liberal and stupid.

Francis Cullen

Francis Cullen, the recipient of the 2022 Stockholm Prize in Criminology. 

This article was originally published by CalMatters.  You can read more of their coverage of California state government on CalMatters.org

0
0
0
0
0

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Local News

Breaking News

News Alerts