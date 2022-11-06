 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A gusher of campaign cash: Industry groups give big in California legislative races

Like many voters across California this fall, those in Hayward and Fremont have been flooded with mailers targeting the two Democrats tussling for a seat in the state Legislature.

Fremont Mayor Lily Mei is slammed for her role in a secretive severance payout to the former city manager, who has been charged with embezzlement. Her opponent in the state Senate race, Aisha Wahab, a Hayward city councilmember, is accused of “elder abuse” for supporting a landlord who evicted older tenants. 

One thing the mailers have in common: They are funded not by the candidates, but by outside interests.

This article was republished with permission from CalMatters.  You can read more of their coverage of California state government on CalMatters.org.  

0
0
0
0
0

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Local News

Breaking News

News Alerts