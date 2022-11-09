California has many serious, even existential, public policy issues that urgently need political attention — the nation’s worst poverty and homelessness, shortages of housing, water and electrical power, and a public school system that’s mediocre at best, to name the most obvious.

Did you hear any of those issues debated — or even mentioned — to any noticeable degree during the campaigns leading up to today’s election? No, which is why this is the most dismally irrelevant election in recent California history.

Upwards of a billion dollars has been spent on persuading voters to vote for and against candidates and mostly special interest ballot measures, half of it on two sports wagering measures that seem destined to fail. Virtually none of the countless television, radio and online ads even mentioned any of those real world issues.

CALmatters is a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California's state Capitol works and why it matters. Dan Walters has been a journalist for nearly 60 years, spending all but a few of those years working for California newspapers.

