A two-hour Start Smart class for newly licensed teen drivers and their parents or guardians that addresses high-risk driving behavior will be offered Wednesday at the Buellton Area Office of the California Highway Patrol.
Kevin McCool, public information and court officer, will conduct the free class at 5 p.m. in the Buellton CHP office at 166 Industrial Way.
Within the first two years of driving, a teen’s chance of being involved in a collision is at a lifetime high, and traffic collisions are the leading cause of death for teens in the United States, McCool said.
The CHP’s Start Smart educational program is designed to help eliminate high-risk driving behavior.
McCool said the curriculum is based on collision statistics, teen driver and passenger behaviors, graduated driver license laws, cultural changes in society and the need for strong parental involvement.
Parents and guardians also learn about their responsibility to model and teach their new drivers good driving behavior, he said.
Parents and teenagers can register for the Start Smart class by contacting the Buellton CHP office at 805-688-5551.
More information about Start Smart classes is available at www.chp.ca.gov, and the CHP Start Smart mobile app, available for Apple and Android platforms, offers more information about Start Smart and graduated driver license laws along with a section of frequently asked questions.
Funding for the program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.