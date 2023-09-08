Workers at the Starbucks at Broadway and McCoy Lane in Santa Maria staged an unfair labor practice strike Friday to demand that Starbucks meet the partners at the bargaining table to negotiate a fair contract.
The workers are also calling on the company to end what they say are inadequate staffing levels and insufficient hours that impact worker’s livelihoods, lead to burnout, and compromise the quality of service provided to customers.
"I'm proud of our team for courage and strength to stand up for our rights today. Management's mistreatment and understaffing has gone on for far too long, and today we're showing them that we will no longer take it," said Jaylee Moore, a shift supervisor at the Santa Maria location, and partner of over five years.