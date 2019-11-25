Star light, star bright …
The first stars people saw Saturday night at the Los Flores Ranch Park weren’t really stars at all.
They were planets, but the real stars of the show showed up a few minutes later.
“The first thing you’ll see will be the planets Jupiter and Venus,” said Vince Tobin as the sun finally set in the west.
Tobin, who teaches astronomy courses at Hancock College, brought his 16-inch Newtonian Reflector telescope, one of seven telescopes, plus one pair of ultra-high powered binoculars, all pointed in different directions so that everyone in attendance could get a close-up look at the night sky.
“My telescope is the same design Isaac Newton himself invented, just in a little bit bigger format,” Tobin said.
Over 100 people turned out for the fourth and final Star Gazing Party of the year hosted by Los Flores Ranch Park.
The event gives people the chance to see and learn about planets, stars, star clusters, nebulae and more.
“We had about 275 people come out for our last Star Gazing Party in August,” said Susan Tuttle, from the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, who greeted visitors with cups of hot apple cider. “It’s great to see all of the people come out. They get so excited.”
The telescopes were provided by three local groups: the Central Coast Astronomy Society, the Astronomy Club of Lompoc and the Santa Barbara Astronomical Unit.
“We’re looking at the Dumbbell Nebula," said Chuck McPartline of the Santa Barbara Astronomical Unit, who brought along his Orion ST120 Refractor telescope. “They say it looks like a dumbbell. I think it looks more like an apple core. You can see how it shows up like a fuzzy cotton ball while the individual stars outside of it shine much more brightly.”
You have free articles remaining.
McPartline’s was the most popular telescope.
Unlike the others where you had to look through the eyepiece to get a look at the stars, McPartline hooked his eyepiece up to a camera, which sent its signal to a monitor so that everyone could watch on a big screen.
“The Astronomical Society comes up here four or five times a year, but we do about 200 public outreach events every year,” McPartline said.
“Saturn was amazing. You could see all the rings,” said Harpreet Sangha, a Santa Maria mother who brought her two daughters and husband to the party. “We’re going to come here more often.”
“This location is pretty good,” McPartline said. “It’s out of the city, but close to it, and it’s at a decent elevation without having to climb too high.”
There was another nonplanet that excited the crowd.
“Look up there,” said McPartline who spotlighted a tiny, shiny something crossing the sky. “That’s the International Space Station. It will only be visible for about six minutes.”
“I can’t give these people enough credit,” Tuttle said. “They bring out all their own equipment and make sure everyone learns a lot while enjoying themselves. We’re just happy to give them a platform to do it.
“It makes a great date night — just bring a jacket because it gets chilly up here.”
For more information about upcoming Star Gazing Parties, visit the Recreation and Parks Department at www.cityofsantamaria.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/losfloresranch.