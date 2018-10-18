The community will repay a little of the debt owed to those who served in the armed forces at the Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down set for Saturday morning at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., up to 500 veterans who preregistered for the event, as well as their spouses and children, will be able to take advantage of free goods and services ranging from clothing and personal items to health screenings and legal help.
In addition to shirts, pants, boots, shoes, socks, underwear, jackets and sweatshirts, veterans can find household goods like towels, sheets, blankets and toiletries.
Seamstresses will be on hand to mend and alter articles of clothing, organizers said, and a special area is dedicated to helping homeless veterans.
The Medical Zone will offer eye and dental screenings, foot exams, flu shots, blood pressure checks and glucose tests, all donated by various health agencies and organizations, in addition to referrals for additional medical services.
Items just for children will be available in the Kid Zone, while in the Pet Zone veterans’ animals can get a bath as well as free microchips, vaccinations, dog food and toys.
Veterans from as far away as Santa Barbara are being provided free transportation to and from the Stand Down that includes a free breakfast, a barbecued lunch, showers and haircuts.
Other assistance veterans can find includes addiction recovery, legal advice, employment assistance and access to housing as well as information about the services available to veterans.
Everything available at the Stand Down has been provided by or purchased with donated funds from individuals, service clubs and businesses.
Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down was launched seven years ago by 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino and has grown every year since.
For more information, call Lavagnino’s office at 805-346-8402 or visit www.SBCountyStandDown.com.