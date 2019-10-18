{{featured_button_text}}

The eighth annual Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down will be held Saturday at the Santa Maria Fairpark, bringing hundreds of veterans from across the county to take advantage of free services.  

Modeled after similar events in other communities, the day serves as a way to repay a small portion of the debt owed to those who risked their lives for their fellow citizens in the military. 

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., veterans will be able to take advantage of free goods and services ranging from food, clothing, hygiene products, haircuts, showers, and medical and dental screenings. 

More than 500 veterans — including about 150 that are homeless — are expected to avail themselves of the different services on offer, said 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino, whose office started the annual event.

101819 Stand Down preparation 05.jpg

Santa Barbara County 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino hugs a volunteer during preparations Friday for the eighth annual Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

Lavagnino said he was inspired to start the event after seeing a "60 Minutes" segment about a Stand Down event in San Diego. 

“Our first year was a lot of good intentions, but we’ve kicked it up a couple notches,” he said. “We’ve grown by leaps and bounds since we started in 2012.”

On Saturday, more than 100 service providers that include nonprofits, public agencies and businesses and 600 total volunteers will be on hand.

“We’ll have just about every service you can imagine,” Lavagnino said. “We’ll have employers here looking for prospective employees. The Public Defender's Office and some private attorneys are here to help those struggling with a legal problem. We’re here to help all veterans through whichever crisis they're in right now.”

For homeless veterans, there will be free breakfast, shoes, boots, clothes, toiletries, pet supplies and a place to shower.

Around 150 airmen from Vandenberg Air Force Base will act as guardian angels for homeless veterans, spending the day with them and making sure they receive the services they need. 

“For those that come and volunteer, they learned that they get more out of it than even the veteran,” Lavagnino said. “It’s a great day when you see a veteran that's down on their luck and you can help them out. They leave here with a little bit of hope and it’s just a cool day all around.”

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Razi Syed covers Santa Maria City Government for Lee Central Coast Newspapers.  Follow him on Twitter @razisyed

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

City Government

Razi Syed covers city government for the Santa Maria Times. He is a graduate of Fresno State University and New York University.