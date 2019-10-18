U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Richard Stegenga, a volunteer from Vandenberg Air Force Base, stacks clothing during preparations on Friday for the eighth annual Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
U.S. Air Force Airman A1C Rebecca Deleon, left, and Master Sgt. Gary Smith, both volunteers from Vandenberg Air Force Base, arrange clothes on Friday for the eighth annual Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
Boots and shoes are stacked for veterans during preparations on Friday for the eighth annual Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
Monica Diaz runs to help volunteers prepare on Friday for the eighth annual Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
More than 500 veterans — including about 150 that are homeless — are expected to avail themselves of the different services on offer, said 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino, whose office started the annual event.
Lavagnino said he was inspired to start the event after seeing a "60 Minutes" segment about a Stand Down event in San Diego.
“Our first year was a lot of good intentions, but we’ve kicked it up a couple notches,” he said. “We’ve grown by leaps and bounds since we started in 2012.”
On Saturday, more than 100 service providers that include nonprofits, public agencies and businesses and 600 total volunteers will be on hand.
“We’ll have just about every service you can imagine,” Lavagnino said. “We’ll have employers here looking for prospective employees. The Public Defender's Office and some private attorneys are here to help those struggling with a legal problem. We’re here to help all veterans through whichever crisis they're in right now.”
For homeless veterans, there will be free breakfast, shoes, boots, clothes, toiletries, pet supplies and a place to shower.
Around 150 airmen from Vandenberg Air Force Base will act as guardian angels for homeless veterans, spending the day with them and making sure they receive the services they need.
“For those that come and volunteer, they learned that they get more out of it than even the veteran,” Lavagnino said. “It’s a great day when you see a veteran that's down on their luck and you can help them out. They leave here with a little bit of hope and it’s just a cool day all around.”
