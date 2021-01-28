Rainfall is expected to diminish to showers Friday morning and taper away by Friday night after an atmospheric river that stalled over San Luis Obispo County began moving southeastward Thursday afternoon, dumping rain that flooded streets and caused traffic collisions.

National Weather Service forecasters in the Oxnard office said flash flooding was still possible Thursday night and Friday in the burn scars around Santa Barbara, with up to 0.75 of an inch of rain falling per hour at times.

Winter storm warnings for snow and very strong winds remained in effect for Santa Barbara County mountains, with snow levels expected to drop to around 4,500 feet Thursday night.

Forecasters said a chance of thunderstorms would linger over northern Santa Barbara County until around noon Friday.

The area will get a chance to dry out over the weekend, with mostly clear skies predicted Saturday, Sunday and Monday morning before another chance of light rain returns Monday night into Tuesday.

Powerful winds buffeted the North County again Wednesday night, with gusts near 60 mph reported in some areas, and rain continued through Thursday as the storm slowly moved southeast.

The California Highway Patrol reported flooding closed Highway 1 between Solomon and Black roads from 8:50 a.m. through most of the day.

Flooding at 1:40 p.m. also trapped a woman in her car between the second and third creek crossings on Refugio Road about half a mile from Highway 101.

“The occupant made the right decision and rather than trying to cross the creek called for assistance,” said Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

County Fire’s and State Parks Department’s swift water rescue teams were sent to rescue the woman identified as Devon Voigtsberger, 26, by County Fire spokesman Capt. Mike Eliason.

Bertucelli said she was evaluated by medical personnel at the scene but was uninjured. County Fire personnel remained on site to help her recover her car once the water receded, he said.

Motorists reported numerous fender-benders throughout the afternoon Thursday, including one on southbound Highway 101 that slowed traffic just north of the Santa Maria River bridge about 2:45 p.m.

In a solo crash near Los Berros Road, a truck spun out and lost both front and rear axles about 2 p.m., stacking up traffic for about 20 minutes.

The CHP reported other crashes near Highway 1 and Casmalia Road in Lompoc, East Betteravia and Nicholson roads in Santa Maria and on Highway 101 at Highway 154, at Old Coast Road and about 5 miles south of Los Alamos.

Santa Maria spokesman Mark van de Kamp said the city weathered the storm fairly well.

“Our experienced crews were ready for the flood-prone streets, and as usual cleaned debris including several dozen weak tree limbs downed by wind,” van de Kamp said. “We filled approximately 125 potholes — a combination of full repairs as well as preventative fills.”

He said the flood-prone section of Black Road from Stowell Road to Highway 166 was closed around 9 a.m. Later, the closure was extended to Betteravia Road.

Lompoc continued to lead North County communities in total precipitation as of 2:30 p.m. Thursday with 6.16 inches, followed by Solvang with 4.74 inches, Buellton with 3.61, Guadalupe with 3.57, Santa Ynez with 3.31, Casmalia with 3.19, Los Alamos with 3.12, Orcutt with 2.80, Los Olivos with 2.68, Santa Maria with 2.11 inches and Cuyama with 0.12 of an inch.

Even higher totals were reported in more rural areas, including 9.96 inches recorded at Alisal Reservoir, 7.76 inches at Refugio Pass, 5.33 at Cachuma Lake, 4.63 at San Marcos Pass, 3.40 at Gibraltar Reservoir, 2.32 at Figueroa Mountain and 2.09 at Twitchell Reservoir.

Reservoirs picked up a little bit of runoff by Thursday morning, with Cachuma adding 519 acre-feet in about 24 hours, rising to 123,528 acre-feet or 63.9% of capacity, and Twitchell gaining 16 acre-feet during the same period, reaching 2,897 acre-feet but remaining at 1.5% of capacity.

Gibraltar added 34 acre-feet since Wednesday morning, rising to 467 acre-feet or 10.2% of capacity.

An acre-foot is about 326,000 gallons, enough water to meet the average yearly needs of about six people in most urban settings.