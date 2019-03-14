The Knights of Columbus Council 11137 will host the eighth annual St. Patrick's Day Car Show fundraiser Saturday at St. Louis de Montfort Church in Orcutt.
The event starts at 10 a.m. and runs to 3 p.m., rain or shine, and will feature cars, trucks, and motorcycles of all makes, models and years.
Vendor booths, food and public safety displays will be on site, and there will be a 50/50 drawing. Live music from the band Unfinished Business also will entertain patrons.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Knights of Columbus Council 11137's scholarship fund and youth programs.