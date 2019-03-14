The Knights of Columbus Council 11137 will host its eighth annual St. Patrick's Day Car Show fundraiser Saturday at St. Louis de Montfort Church in Orcutt.
The event, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. rain or shine, will feature cars, trucks and motorcycles of all makes, models and years.
There also will be public safety displays, vendor booths, food, a drawing and Unfinished Business will perform.
Proceeds from the car show will benefit the Knights of Columbus Council 11137's scholarship fund and youth programs.