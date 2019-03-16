St. Joseph High School will present the world-renowned musical "Les Misérables" for three performances only -- at 6:30 p.m. Friday and March 23 and 1 p.m. March 24 -- in the school's gymnasium.
Set against the backdrop of the French Revolution, the eight-time Tony Award winner based on Victor Hugo's 1862 novel is the story of the transformation of Jean Valjean, and of friendship, love, war and the power faith has to change the heart of man.
Key casting includes Joshua Menusaaljean as Valjean, Jim Dahman as Valjean's nemesis Inspector Jalvert, Meghan Kelman as Éponine and Julia Galloway as the young orphan Fantine.
Bill Gaines Audio, based out of San Luis Obispo, will stage the show, Principal Erinn Dougherty said.
Dougherty, who has been involved in musical theater since childhood, "is thrilled to reinvigorate the theater arts program at the high school," she said.
Amy Curti, a local performer, is directing the show.
Tickets, which are $10 for students and $15 for adults, can be purchased on the school's website at sjhsknights.com.