The bleachers at St. Joseph High School were packed with family and friends Thursday morning carrying flowers and shouting with excitement as they watched the school's 126 graduates go through 2023 commencement exercises.
Zorah Coulibaly and Delaney Nevarez sang the national anthem.
“I’m sure I’m not the only one that’s at least a little bit nervous about the upcoming chapter in our lives. I know we will all succeed no matter where we go,” Valedictorian Alysse Zimmerman told the crowd. “Whether you’re becoming a Mustang, a Bulldog, a Sun Devil, a Triton, a Duck, or a Bruin, I hope you keep the faith that has been instilled in us at St. Joseph High School and trust that God will carry you through your transition into the next phase in your life.”
Erinn Dougherty, high school principal, noted this year’s graduating class was offered more than $3.6 million in scholarships, and includes the “greatest number of students” attending Cal Poly in the fall.
“We were open during the pandemic so there was constant hand washing and door knob, washing, and plexiglass around desks," Dougherty said. "That was their sophomore year, and their junior year they were in masks for half the year. So this group of students really has been incredibly resilient to be prepared for college"
As various students presented speeches, they reminisced about their freshman year on campus that was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the learning opportunities, adventures, and relationships they have experienced during their time at St. Joseph High School.
“Today’s a milestone, it tells how far you’ve come. Keep learning, keep trying, keep accomplishing and keep venturing on through your journey,” said salutatorian Haley Romero. “Today’s a commemoration of our accomplishments in high school and a celebration of what lies in our futures.”
Student Emily Ramirez spoke about receiving the news that basketball coach Chuck Miller had passed away their sophomore year.
“We started the #ForChuck and we put an emphasis on that before every game and practice. We even got wristbands made, and ever since then we got them sophomore year and we’ve been wearing it since," she said.
As she spoke, members of the basketball team in the graduating class raised their hands showing the wristband honoring Miller.