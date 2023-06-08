The bleachers at St. Joseph High School were packed with family and friends Thursday morning carrying flowers and shouting with excitement as they watched the school's 126 graduates go through 2023 commencement exercises.

Zorah Coulibaly and Delaney Nevarez sang the national anthem.

“I’m sure I’m not the only one that’s at least a little bit nervous about the upcoming chapter in our lives. I know we will all succeed no matter where we go,” Valedictorian Alysse Zimmerman told the crowd. “Whether you’re becoming a Mustang, a Bulldog, a Sun Devil, a Triton, a Duck, or a Bruin, I hope you keep the faith that has been instilled in us at St. Joseph High School and trust that God will carry you through your transition into the next phase in your life.”

