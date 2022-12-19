012022 ER SJ GSOC 08.JPG
St. Joseph's Isabella Ruiz possesses the ball during a game against Righetti last season.

 Joe Bailey, Staff

The St. Joseph girls soccer team continues to run up against Central Valley teams with good records, and the Knights keep passing the tests.

In a Dec. 8 game at St. Joseph's Jay Will Stadium, the Knights moved to 6-0-0 with a 4-0 win against a Bakersfield Stockdale team that came in with the same record. Last week, St. Joseph moved to 8-0-0 with a 5-2 win at Kerman (6-5-2) Friday and a 2-0 win at Madera (6-3-1) Saturday.

St. Joseph senior midfielder Grace Mensah put her team-leading season assists total at 13, with four against Kerman. She also scored a goal in that game.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

