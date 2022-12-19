The St. Joseph girls soccer team continues to run up against Central Valley teams with good records, and the Knights keep passing the tests.
In a Dec. 8 game at St. Joseph's Jay Will Stadium, the Knights moved to 6-0-0 with a 4-0 win against a Bakersfield Stockdale team that came in with the same record. Last week, St. Joseph moved to 8-0-0 with a 5-2 win at Kerman (6-5-2) Friday and a 2-0 win at Madera (6-3-1) Saturday.
St. Joseph senior midfielder Grace Mensah put her team-leading season assists total at 13, with four against Kerman. She also scored a goal in that game.
Zorah Coulibaly leads the Knights in goals with 11 on the year, and Isabella Ruiz is second with 10. Both tallied once against the Lions.
Bella Aldridge and Elizabeth Vega scored the other two St. Joseph goals. Daniela Lua and Kaylee Rocha tallied for Kerman. Marissa Jordan is second on the St. Joseph team in assists with seven, and she had one against the Lions.
Ruiz racked up a goal and an assist against Madera. Mensah scored a goal and Jordan had an assist. St. Joseph goalkeeper Annie Heybl, who has split time with Remy Waldron this year, helped the Knights earn their third shutout this season by making three saves.
Heybl made eight saves against Kerman. The Knights have out-scored their opposition by a combined 40-8 so far this year.
Santa Ynez 4, Bishop Diego 1
The Pirates (3-6-1) won their last game before they start league play, racking up a road win against the Cardinals (1-2-1).
Santa Ynez has won two straight.
Aiden Tapia had three assists for the Pirates. Tristan Amezcua scored two goals, and Spencer Silverman racked up a goal and an assist. Santa Ynez led 2-1 at halftime then pulled away in the second half.
Tapia assisted on both Santa Ynez first-half goals, the first by Amezcua, the second by Silverman. Amezcua knocked a Tapia corner kick into the back of the net to put the Pirates ahead 3-1. Braiden Melville, with an assist from Silverman, scored the last goal.
Santa Ynez will play at Righetti at 6 p.m. Jan. 3 in its league opener.
San Jose City College 71, Hancock 61
The host Jaguars (12-3) beat the Bulldogs (8-6) in the last game at the Coach Carr Classic at San Jose City College, ending Hancock's five-game winning streak.
No details were available at press time. The Bulldogs beat DeAnza 63-55 in a prior tournament game Friday. Onias Outlaw scored 16 points for Hancock, Darryl Brooks II put in 14 and Caleb Whalen scored nine in that one.
The Titans (7-1) overwhelmed the Greyhounds (0-8) in a non-league game at Nipomo.
Makennah Simonson led four Nipomo players in double figures with 18 points. Mikayla McKee scored 14 points for the Titans, Belle Simonson put in 13 and Kayden Sanders scored 12.
The Warriors (7-2) rolled to a non-league win against the Braves (2-9) on Bryan Ayer Court at Lompoc's Paisola Pavilion.
Eva Delgado dropped in a game-high 21 points for Righetti, and Martha Durazo scored 14. Makayla Figuereo led Lompoc with 12 points, and Kylee Garcia put in 10.
San Luis Obispo 2, Righetti 1
Addison Cisneros and Ashley Brewer both notched a goal and an assist in this one and led the Tigers (6-1-1) past the Warriors (7-3-0) in a non-league game at San Luis Obispo.
On the only shot the Warriors took, according to game stats, Keely Camacho scored the Righetti goal with an assist from Bianca Flores. Righetti goalkeeper Regina Reyes made five saves.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.