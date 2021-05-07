St. Joseph High School baseball coach Vince Eberhard resigned Thursday following a DUI arrest this week.
The Buellton Area California Highway Patrol office reported that Eberhard was driving a motorcycle, a Suzuki SV650, with no insurance when he was arrested at 5:04 a.m. on suspicion of DUI, Monday, May 3.
Eberhard was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail with bail set at $5,000, according to officer Kelly Valdez from the Buellton CHP.
When contacted Friday via text message, St. Joseph High School athletic director Tom Mott confirmed that Eberhard is no longer the school's varsity baseball coach and that he resigned on Thursday.
Eberhard was in his second season at St. Joseph. His first season ended with the team holding a 3-3 record in a campaign cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. St. Joseph is 6-10 this season.
St. Joseph played Templeton in a baseball game on Wednesday and won 4-3 in 10 innings. The team is set to play at Templeton in a Mountain League doubleheader on Saturday morning.
According to records, Eberhard had previously worked at Lompoc Unified School District as a paraeducator in the special education department. Eberhard was an assistant baseball coach at Cabrillo High in Vandenberg Village before coming to St. Joseph for the 2020 season.