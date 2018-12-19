Officials have released the identity a female pedestrian who died after being struck by a car in Lompoc the night of the city's Christmas parade.
The decedent has been identified as 55-year-old Malani Suduhakure, of Sri Lanka, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle has yet to be identified, and no arrests have been made.
At about 5:10 p.m. Dec. 7, Lompoc Police responded to a report of a traffic collision involving a motor vehicle and a group of pedestrians in the 300 block of West Cypress Avenue.
The collision was not on the parade route, police confirmed, and drugs and/or alcohol were not a contributing factor.
Three pedestrians were hospitalized with moderate injuries, treated and released. Suduhakure, however, was en route to the Lompoc Valley Medical Center when she went into cardiac arrest and died later at the hospital, according to Lompoc Police.
The case has been forwarded to the District Attorney's Office for review to file potential charges.