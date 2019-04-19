{{featured_button_text}}

Live music, tasty treats and a festive carnival, among other amenities, were back at Lompoc’s Ryon Park on Friday as the 33rd annual SpringFest celebration officially got underway.

Adults, children and families from throughout the region converged on the park for the launch of the festival, which came on a mostly warm, overcast day. Along with the aforementioned features, Friday’s opening also included the first day of business for dozens of arts and craft vendors that will remain in the park until the close of the event on Sunday evening.

Saturday’s scheduled activities include a car/motorcycle show and a community mural that will be painted throughout the day by kids and adults. The festivities will continue Sunday, which is Easter, with an Easter Egg Hunt at 11:30 a.m., an arm-wrestling competition beginning at 2 p.m. and a “Bartender Olympics” race at 3 p.m.

The park will open at 11 a.m. each day, with festivities continuing until 11 p.m. Saturday and concluding at 8 p.m. Sunday. The carnival will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

For more information on SpringFest, visit www.lompocvalleyfestivals.com/springfest.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags